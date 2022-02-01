Shroom.Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $810,879.00 (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00113377 BTC.

About Shroom.Finance

Shroom.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shroom.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shroom.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

