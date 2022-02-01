Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.69 Per Share, American Capital Partners Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at American Capital Partners boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $304.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $161.54 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

