SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $76.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 87,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,053. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $16,536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.