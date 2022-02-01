Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SVKEF opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

