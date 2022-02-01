Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.5% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,320. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.53.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.