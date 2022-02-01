Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 75850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.12.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

