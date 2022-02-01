Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of SMAR opened at $62.22 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,408,266. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

