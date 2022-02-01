Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Snap to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.10.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.