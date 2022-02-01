Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

