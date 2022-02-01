Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.96 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

