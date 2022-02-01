Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $277,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

