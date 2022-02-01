Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 179,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 105.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 123,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63,663 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 28,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

