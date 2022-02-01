Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.86. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

