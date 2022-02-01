S&P Global (SPGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect S&P Global to post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPGI opened at $415.22 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $317.18 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.53 and a 200-day moving average of $445.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

