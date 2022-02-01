SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.04. 85,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,977,982. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

