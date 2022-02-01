SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after acquiring an additional 131,844 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $132.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.