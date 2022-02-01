Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,980 at Barclays

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 4,370 ($58.75) to GBX 3,980 ($53.51) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SXS. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($58.89) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.31) to GBX 3,150 ($42.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($57.81) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,762 ($50.58).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,415 ($45.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,559.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,701.08. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,945 ($39.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($56.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

