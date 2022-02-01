Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TOY traded up C$5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.57. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

