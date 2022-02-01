Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.