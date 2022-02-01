SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4,512.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.