SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Up 39.9% in January

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 972,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 690,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

