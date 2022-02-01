Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Up 71.4% in January

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SLNG traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

