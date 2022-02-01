Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.94.

NYSE SWK opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.93. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $166.43 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

