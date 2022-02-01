STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in STERIS by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in STERIS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of STERIS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

STE opened at $224.40 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.63.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

