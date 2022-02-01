STERIS (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STE opened at $224.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

