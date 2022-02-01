Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $313.26 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $253.50 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,369 shares of company stock valued at $86,640,907. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

