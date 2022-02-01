STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STM. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($48.88) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.67 ($58.05).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM opened at €41.24 ($46.34) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a one year high of €21.45 ($24.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.