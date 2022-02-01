Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STOK. Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

STOK stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $697.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $274,474. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skorpios Trust bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $346,504,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,991,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

