StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Update

StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ APAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,805,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,795,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,916,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,930,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,248,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

