Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Upgraded at TheStreet

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of STRT opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.