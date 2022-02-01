Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Down 38.4% in January

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 621,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 18,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,693. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

