Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.19 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

