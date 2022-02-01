Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $39.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.
A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
NYSE:SUM opened at $35.56 on Friday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
