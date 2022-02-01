Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $39.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:SUM opened at $35.56 on Friday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $20.69 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

