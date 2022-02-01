Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.56

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 1034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

