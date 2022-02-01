SunOpta Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,874 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 821 call options.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. lowered their target price on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

