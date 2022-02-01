Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. 624,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.