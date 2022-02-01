Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $42,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,689. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

