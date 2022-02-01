Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 890,430 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,430 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for 1.3% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Howmet Aerospace worth $79,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,886,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.32. 64,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,994. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.