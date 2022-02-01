Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of SUZ opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. Suzano has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,396,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Suzano by 1,179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 737,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Suzano by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

