Symbol (XYM) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Symbol has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $5.93 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.23 or 0.07176575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,513.87 or 0.99774201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.