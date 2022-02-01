Synchrony Financial to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

NYSE:SYF opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

