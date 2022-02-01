Sysco (SYY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.330-$3.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.33-$3.53 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

