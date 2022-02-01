T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $198.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.00.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $154.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $143.64 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

