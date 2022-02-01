Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.95. 3,378,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.27. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 over the last quarter.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

