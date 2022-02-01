Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 3148037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

