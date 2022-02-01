Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARO. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

TARO stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 234.10 and a beta of 0.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

