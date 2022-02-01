Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TARO. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
TARO stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 234.10 and a beta of 0.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $7,196,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.