Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

