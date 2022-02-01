Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 423.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R.A. Session II purchased 42,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

