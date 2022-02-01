TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Down 39.3% in January

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 16,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 235,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

