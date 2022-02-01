Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,078 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

EGBN opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

